Dr. Seyed Hamrahian, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from University of Hamburg - School of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Jefferson Renal Associates33 S 9th St Ste 700, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
- Nephrology
- 23 years of experience
- Tulane University Medical Center Hospital
- Drexel University College of Medicine
- Albertinen Hospital
- University of Hamburg - School of Medicine
- Nephrology
Dr. Hamrahian has seen patients for Proteinuria, Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) and Calcium Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hamrahian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
145 patients have reviewed Dr. Hamrahian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hamrahian.
