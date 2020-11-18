Dr. Seyed Ghodsi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ghodsi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Seyed Ghodsi, MD
Overview
Dr. Seyed Ghodsi, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Belpre, OH. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Selby General Hospital, Marietta Memorial Hospital, Camden Clark Medical Center and Jackson General Hospital.
Dr. Ghodsi works at
Locations
Department of Neurosciences807 Farson St Ste 203, Belpre, OH 45714 Directions
Marietta Memorial Hospital Department of Specialty Care310 W Union St # 102, Athens, OH 45701 Directions
Department of Neurosciences400 Matthew St Ste 101, Marietta, OH 45750 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Selby General Hospital
- Marietta Memorial Hospital
- Camden Clark Medical Center
- Jackson General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
My experience with Dr Ghodsi has been nothing but positive thus far. Erin, his PA is not only intelligent and caring but very informative. I have seen Dr Ghodsi, he was kind and courteous! My issue will be solved soon!
About Dr. Seyed Ghodsi, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 18 years of experience
- English, French and Persian
- 1205803814
Education & Certifications
- University Of Iowa Hospitals And Clinics - Neurological Surgery
- UNIVERSITY OF IOWA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
