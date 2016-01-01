Dr. Seyed Ghasemian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ghasemian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Seyed Ghasemian, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Seyed Ghasemian, MD is a Renal Transplant Surgery Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Renal Transplant Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF IRAN / FACULTY OF MEDICINE (JARJANI MED SCH) and is affiliated with Memorial Regional Hospital, Medstar Georgetown University Hospital and Medstar Washington Hospital Center.
Dr. Ghasemian works at
Locations
Memorial Division of Kidney Transplant1150 N 35th Ave Ste 390, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 869-5683Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Seyed Ghasemian, MD
- Renal Transplant Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English, Kurdish and Persian
- Male
- 1891775706
Education & Certifications
- Pahlavi Univeristy Hospital|Saadat Abad Hospital
- MedStar Washington Hospital Center
- NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF IRAN / FACULTY OF MEDICINE (JARJANI MED SCH)
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Regional Hospital
- Medstar Georgetown University Hospital
- Medstar Washington Hospital Center
