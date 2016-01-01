See All Transplant Surgeons in Hollywood, FL
Dr. Seyed Ghasemian, MD

Renal Transplant Surgery
3 (2)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Seyed Ghasemian, MD is a Renal Transplant Surgery Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Renal Transplant Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF IRAN / FACULTY OF MEDICINE (JARJANI MED SCH) and is affiliated with Memorial Regional Hospital, Medstar Georgetown University Hospital and Medstar Washington Hospital Center.

Dr. Ghasemian works at Memorial Division of Kidney Transplant in Hollywood, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Memorial Division of Kidney Transplant
    1150 N 35th Ave Ste 390, Hollywood, FL 33021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 869-5683
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Urinary Stones
Chronic Kidney Diseases
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Urinary Stones
Chronic Kidney Diseases
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)

Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diabetes
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Phimosis
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Polyuria
Priapism Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Priapism
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Stones Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Seyed Ghasemian, MD

    Specialties
    • Renal Transplant Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Kurdish and Persian
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1891775706
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Pahlavi Univeristy Hospital|Saadat Abad Hospital
    Internship
    • MedStar Washington Hospital Center
    Medical Education
    • NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF IRAN / FACULTY OF MEDICINE (JARJANI MED SCH)
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Memorial Regional Hospital
    • Medstar Georgetown University Hospital
    • Medstar Washington Hospital Center

