Overview

Dr. Seyed Emadian, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Dalton, GA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF UTAH and is affiliated with Southern Tennessee Regional Health System Winchester and Vanderbilt Tullahoma-Harton Hospital.



Dr. Emadian works at North Georgia Women's Center in Dalton, GA with other offices in Tullahoma, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Intervertebral Disc Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.