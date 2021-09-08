Dr. Seyed Emadian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Emadian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Seyed Emadian, MD
Overview
Dr. Seyed Emadian, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Dalton, GA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF UTAH and is affiliated with Southern Tennessee Regional Health System Winchester and Vanderbilt Tullahoma-Harton Hospital.

Locations
North Georgia Womens Center Inc.1525 CHATTANOOGA RD, Dalton, GA 30720 Directions (706) 529-7124
Hamilton Medical Center1200 Memorial Dr, Dalton, GA 30720 Directions (706) 529-7124Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Pediatrics of Dalton1107 Memorial Dr Ste 100, Dalton, GA 30720 Directions (706) 529-7124
Premiere Neurosurgery & Spine Ctr730 Kings Ln, Tullahoma, TN 37388 Directions (931) 393-2121
Hospital Affiliations
- Southern Tennessee Regional Health System Winchester
- Vanderbilt Tullahoma-Harton Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent. Very empathetic with his patients. Even if his prognosis/diagnosis is not what you want to hear, you know that he is giving you a honest and straight answer. We are so blessed to have him in our community.
About Dr. Seyed Emadian, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 30 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1679510705
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF UTAH
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Emadian has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Emadian accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Emadian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Emadian has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Intervertebral Disc Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Emadian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Emadian speaks Arabic.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Emadian. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Emadian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Emadian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Emadian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.