Dr. Severine Chavel, MD

Dermatology
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Severine Chavel, MD is a Dermatologist in Stamford, CT. They specialize in Dermatology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Stamford Hospital.

Dr. Chavel works at Dermatology Center Of Stamford in Stamford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Contact Dermatitis, Dermatitis and Candidiasis of Skin and Nails along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Dermatology Center of Stamford
    1290 Summer St Ste 3600, Stamford, CT 06905

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Stamford Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Contact Dermatitis
Dermatitis
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Contact Dermatitis
Dermatitis
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails

Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    May 20, 2021
    Dr. Chavel is highly recommended. Ideal balance of knowledge, compassion, directness, and humor. After I had a minor skin surgery that she could tell I was nervous about, she called me unsolicited after it was done to see if I had any questions, which I really appreciated. Full marks.
    Michael — May 20, 2021
    About Dr. Severine Chavel, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 18 years of experience
    • English
    • 1700068103
    Education & Certifications

    • YALE UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

