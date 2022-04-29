See All Ophthalmologists in Milford, PA
Dr. Severin Palydowycz, MD

Ophthalmology
4 (15)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Severin Palydowycz, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Milford, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Garnet Health Medical Center.

Dr. Palydowycz works at Tri-State Eye in Milford, PA with other offices in Middletown, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Tri-State Eye
    396 Route 6 And 209, Milford, PA 18337 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (570) 296-9696
  2. 2
    75 Crystal Run Rd Ste 104, Middletown, NY 10941 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (845) 703-2020
  3. 3
    Tri State Eye Physicians Surgns
    510 Route 6 and 209 Ste 6, Milford, PA 18337 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (570) 296-9696

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Garnet Health Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Cataract
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Diplopia
Cataract
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Diplopia

Treatment frequency



Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Dilation of Outflow Canal Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Apr 29, 2022
    I took my father to have cataract surgery with Dr Palydowycz and what a lovely experience. The doctor is so thorough and answered all of our questions. We can’t believe how amazing the results are. He is just exceptional. The surgery center was great! The office staff was just as exceptional as Dr. Palydowycz. The woman who went over the surgery instructions with us was so knowledgeable and answered all our questions that we thought of after speaking with the doctor. We are telling everyone we know to come here! You won’t be disappointed!
    Photo: Dr. Severin Palydowycz, MD
    About Dr. Severin Palydowycz, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 34 years of experience
    • English, Ukrainian
    • 1215939483
    Education & Certifications

    • UMDNJ - University Hospital
    • St Barnabas Med Ctr
    • UMDNJ-New Jersey Medical School
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Severin Palydowycz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Palydowycz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Palydowycz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Palydowycz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Palydowycz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Palydowycz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Palydowycz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Palydowycz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

