Dr. Severin Palydowycz, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Milford, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Garnet Health Medical Center.



Dr. Palydowycz works at Tri-State Eye in Milford, PA with other offices in Middletown, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.