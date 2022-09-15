Overview

Dr. Seungwon Kim, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with UPMC Presbyterian and UPMC St. Margaret.



Dr. Kim works at UPMC Montefiore in Pittsburgh, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Oral Cancer, Laryngeal Cancer and Cervical Lymph Node Dissection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.