Dr. Seungwhan Pee, MD
Overview
Dr. Seungwhan Pee, MD is a Critical Care Surgery Specialist in Lawrence, MA. They specialize in Critical Care Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Surgery. They graduated from AIETI HIGHER MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Lawrence General Hospital.
Locations
Lawrence General Hospital1 General St, Lawrence, MA 01841 Directions (978) 683-4000
Andover Obstetrics & Gynecological Associates PC323 Lowell St Ste 302, Andover, MA 01810 Directions (978) 475-4202
Hospital Affiliations
- Lawrence General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
About Dr. Seungwhan Pee, MD
- Critical Care Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1043646565
Education & Certifications
- AIETI HIGHER MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Critical Care Surgery and General Surgery
