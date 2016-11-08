See All Radiation Oncologists in Houston, TX
Dr. Seungtaek Choi, MD

Radiation Oncology
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience
Dr. Seungtaek Choi, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES.

Dr. Choi works at Proton Therapy Center in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    The University of Texas M.d. Anderson Cancer Center Proton Therapy Cen
    1840 Old Spanish Trl, Houston, TX 77054 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 563-8961
  2. 2
    Ut MD Anderson Cancer Center
    1515 Holcombe Blvd, Houston, TX 77030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 792-6161

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ultrasound Guided Procedures
SPECT Scan
PET-CT Scan
Ultrasound Guided Procedures
SPECT Scan
PET-CT Scan

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 08, 2016
    Dr. Choi has been the treating doctor for my prostate cancer. He is the best doctor that I could have gotten. His knowledge of the treatment and the mechanics of the radiation proton acceleration equipment is unparalleled.
    Neal Layton Pearson in Spring, TX — Nov 08, 2016
    About Dr. Seungtaek Choi, MD

    Specialties
    • Radiation Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1205860590
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES
    Board Certifications
    • Radiation Oncology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Seungtaek Choi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Choi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Choi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Choi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Choi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Choi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Choi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Choi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

