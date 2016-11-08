Dr. Seungtaek Choi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Choi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Seungtaek Choi, MD
Dr. Seungtaek Choi, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES.
The University of Texas M.d. Anderson Cancer Center Proton Therapy Cen1840 Old Spanish Trl, Houston, TX 77054 Directions (713) 563-8961
Ut MD Anderson Cancer Center1515 Holcombe Blvd, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 792-6161
Dr. Choi has been the treating doctor for my prostate cancer. He is the best doctor that I could have gotten. His knowledge of the treatment and the mechanics of the radiation proton acceleration equipment is unparalleled.
About Dr. Seungtaek Choi, MD
- CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES
