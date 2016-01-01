Overview

Dr. Seung Lee, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with The Queens Medical Center.



Dr. Lee works at Hawaii ENT Consultants in Honolulu, HI. They frequently treat conditions like Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy, Sinusitis and Chronic Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.