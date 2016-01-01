Dr. Settihalli Rajender, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rajender is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Settihalli Rajender, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Settihalli Rajender, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fargo, ND. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from St Johns Med Coll-Bangalore U and is affiliated with Essentia Health-Fargo.
Essentia Health-32nd Avenue Clinic (Fargo)3000 32nd Ave S # 55, Fargo, ND 58103 Directions
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Gastroenterology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- Male
- 1992735757
- HENRY FORD HOSPITAL
- Bangalore U Hosps|Leigh Infirmary|Wayne St U Hosps
- St Marthas Hosp
- St Johns Med Coll-Bangalore U
- Essentia Health-Fargo
Dr. Rajender has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rajender accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Rajender using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Rajender has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rajender has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rajender on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rajender speaks Hindi.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Rajender. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rajender.
