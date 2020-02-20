Dr. Madhavan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sethu Madhavan, MD
Overview
Dr. Sethu Madhavan, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lancaster, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MYSORE / ADICHUNCHANAGIRI INSTITUTEOF MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Antelope Valley Hospital and Palmdale Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Madhavan works at
Locations
Complete Family Care Medical Corp867 W Lancaster Blvd, Lancaster, CA 93534 Directions (661) 945-7181
Sethu V. Madhavan MD Inc.44215 15th St W Ste 307, Lancaster, CA 93534 Directions (661) 945-7181
- 3 44445 15th St W Ste 307, Lancaster, CA 93534 Directions (661) 945-7181
Therapeutic Time Inc.43713 20th St W Ste 5, Lancaster, CA 93534 Directions (661) 505-1210
Hospital Affiliations
- Antelope Valley Hospital
- Palmdale Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I have been with Dr Madhavan for 34 years. I had major gastroenterology problems most of my life. Dr Madhavan always sends me to the most qualified specialists when I need one. USC Keck for Gastro surgery, city of hope for gall bladder surgery, City of hope for prostate surgery. USC Keck for a hernia. He called in an infectious disease specialist at a time I contacted a staff infection. He is very attentive and helpful. He also treats my mother in law who is 98. He keeps us both ticking.
About Dr. Sethu Madhavan, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1194732230
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MYSORE / ADICHUNCHANAGIRI INSTITUTEOF MEDICAL SCIENCE
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Madhavan accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Madhavan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Madhavan works at
Dr. Madhavan has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Hernia and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Madhavan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Madhavan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Madhavan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Madhavan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Madhavan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.