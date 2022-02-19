Dr. Seth Zeidman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zeidman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Seth Zeidman, MD
Overview
Dr. Seth Zeidman, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Duke University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Highland Hospital, Rochester General Hospital, Strong Memorial Hospital and Unity Hospital.
Locations
-
1
Rochester Chiropractic Spinal Rehabilitation Pllc400 Red Creek Dr Ste 120, Rochester, NY 14623 Directions (585) 334-5580
-
2
Chili Office1160 Chili Ave Ste 100, Rochester, NY 14624 Directions (585) 334-5560
-
3
Culver Office2701 Culver Rd # 200, Rochester, NY 14622 Directions (585) 334-5560
Hospital Affiliations
- Highland Hospital
- Rochester General Hospital
- Strong Memorial Hospital
- Unity Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
- MVP Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Best Dr ever…..would never see anyone else, and his staff is the best
About Dr. Seth Zeidman, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 34 years of experience
- English, German and Spanish
- 1902911704
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins U/Nih
- Johns Hopkins University
- Johns Hopkins Hospital
- Duke University School Of Medicine
- Duke University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zeidman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zeidman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zeidman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zeidman has seen patients for Spinal Fusion, Herniated Disc Surgery and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zeidman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Zeidman speaks German and Spanish.
49 patients have reviewed Dr. Zeidman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zeidman.
