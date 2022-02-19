See All Neurosurgeons in Rochester, NY
Dr. Seth Zeidman, MD

Neurosurgery
3 (49)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Seth Zeidman, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Duke University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Highland Hospital, Rochester General Hospital, Strong Memorial Hospital and Unity Hospital.

Dr. Zeidman works at ROCHESTER BRAIN AND SPINE in Rochester, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Spinal Fusion, Herniated Disc Surgery and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Rochester Chiropractic Spinal Rehabilitation Pllc
    400 Red Creek Dr Ste 120, Rochester, NY 14623 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (585) 334-5580
    Chili Office
    1160 Chili Ave Ste 100, Rochester, NY 14624 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (585) 334-5560
    Culver Office
    2701 Culver Rd # 200, Rochester, NY 14622 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (585) 334-5560

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Highland Hospital
  • Rochester General Hospital
  • Strong Memorial Hospital
  • Unity Hospital

Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Neurostimulator Implantation Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 2 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Chevron Icon
Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Dural Tear Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Extradural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skull Base Surgery Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Reconstructive Surgery for Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 49 ratings
    Patient Ratings (49)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (18)
    About Dr. Seth Zeidman, MD

    • Neurosurgery
    • 34 years of experience
    • English, German and Spanish
    • 1902911704
    Education & Certifications

    • Johns Hopkins U/Nih
    • Johns Hopkins University
    • Johns Hopkins Hospital
    • Duke University School Of Medicine
    • Duke University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Seth Zeidman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zeidman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Zeidman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Zeidman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Zeidman works at ROCHESTER BRAIN AND SPINE in Rochester, NY. View the full address on Dr. Zeidman’s profile.

    Dr. Zeidman has seen patients for Spinal Fusion, Herniated Disc Surgery and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zeidman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    49 patients have reviewed Dr. Zeidman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zeidman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zeidman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zeidman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

