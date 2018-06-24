Dr. Seth Yellin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yellin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Seth Yellin, MD
Overview
Dr. Seth Yellin, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Marietta, GA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northside Hospital.
Locations
Marietta Dermatology Associates PA111 MARBLE MILL RD NW, Marietta, GA 30060 Directions (770) 422-1013
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent results and excellent care from Dr. Yellin and his staff. He is a gifted plastic surgeon.
About Dr. Seth Yellin, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- American Academy Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery
- Manhattan Eye Ear and Throat Hospital
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- New York University School of Medicine
- Emory University
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yellin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yellin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Yellin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yellin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yellin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yellin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.