Dr. Wharton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Seth Wharton, MD
Overview
Dr. Seth Wharton, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Saratoga Springs, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saratoga Hospital.
Dr. Wharton works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Seth W. Wharton MD7 Wells St Ste 203, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866 Directions (518) 587-7560
Hospital Affiliations
- Saratoga Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wharton?
Thorough, compassionate and knowledgeable.
About Dr. Seth Wharton, MD
- Neurology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1306929658
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wharton accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wharton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wharton works at
Dr. Wharton has seen patients for Epilepsy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wharton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Wharton. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wharton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wharton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wharton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.