Dr. Seth Wachsman, MD

Pain Medicine
4 (63)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Seth Wachsman, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Coral Springs, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from PROVIDENCE HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF NURSING.

Dr. Wachsman works at Pain Management Physicians of South Florida in Coral Springs, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Epidural Lysis of Adhesions (LOA) and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pain Management Physicians of South Florida
    8880 Royal Palm Blvd Ste 103, Coral Springs, FL 33065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 975-8233

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Spine
Epidural Lysis of Adhesions (LOA)
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Treatment frequency



  Fracture
  Headache
  Shingles
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 63 ratings
    Patient Ratings (63)
    5 Star
    (43)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (18)
    Aug 14, 2022
    Excellent bedside Manor and very professional
    King Ward — Aug 14, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Seth Wachsman, MD
    About Dr. Seth Wachsman, MD

    • Pain Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1093764243
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • PROVIDENCE HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF NURSING
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Seth Wachsman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wachsman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wachsman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wachsman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wachsman works at Pain Management Physicians of South Florida in Coral Springs, FL. View the full address on Dr. Wachsman’s profile.

    Dr. Wachsman has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Epidural Lysis of Adhesions (LOA) and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wachsman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    63 patients have reviewed Dr. Wachsman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wachsman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wachsman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wachsman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

