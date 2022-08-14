Overview

Dr. Seth Wachsman, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Coral Springs, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from PROVIDENCE HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF NURSING.



Dr. Wachsman works at Pain Management Physicians of South Florida in Coral Springs, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Epidural Lysis of Adhesions (LOA) and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.