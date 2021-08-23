See All Neurologists in Leesburg, VA
Dr. Seth Tuwiner, MD

Neurology
4 (35)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Seth Tuwiner, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Leesburg, VA. They specialize in Neurology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Neuromuscular Medicine. They graduated from Technion-Israel Institute of Technology - Haifa, I and is affiliated with Inova Loudoun Hospital and Stonesprings Hospital Center.

Dr. Tuwiner works at Virginia Center for Neuroscience in Leesburg, VA. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Virginia Center for Neuroscience
    19490 Sandridge Way Ste 260, Leesburg, VA 20176 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 293-5244
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Inova Loudoun Hospital
  • Stonesprings Hospital Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Headache
Vertigo
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Headache
Vertigo

Treatment frequency



All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Headache
  
Vertigo
  
Bell's Palsy
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Cerebrovascular Disease
Concussion
Confusion
Cranial Trauma
Dementia
  
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Difficulty With Walking
Dystonia
  
Essential Tremor
Gait Abnormality
Insomnia
  
Migraine
  
Myoclonus
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Seizure Disorders
Stroke
  
Tension Headache
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Traumatic Brain Injury
Tremor
  
Low Back Pain
Parkinson's Disease
Polyneuropathy
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Restless Leg Syndrome
Syncope
  
Visual Field Defects
Alzheimer's Disease
Aneurysm
  
Ataxia
  
Autonomic Disorders
Brain Aneurysm
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
Diplopia
  
Epilepsy
  
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Herniated Disc
ImPACT Testing
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Lyme Disease
Memory Evaluation
Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
Myasthenia Gravis
Myelopathy
Nerve Conduction Studies
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Parkinsonism
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Pituitary Tumor
Sleep Apnea
Spinal Stenosis
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
Sudoscan
  
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Anosmia
  
Anterior Horn Disease
Autism
  
Autoimmune Diseases
Back Pain
Brachial Plexus Palsy
Brain Disorders
Carotid Artery Disease
Cauda Equina Syndrome
Cerebral Hemorrhage
Cerebral Palsy
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea)
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy
Chronic Pain
Cluster Headache
Corticobasal Degeneration
Diabetic Neuropathy
Fever-Induced Seizure
Huntington's Disease
Hydrocephalus
Hypertensive Encephalopathy
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Leukodystrophy
Meningitis
Menstrual Migraine
Muscular Dystrophy (MD)
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy
Nerve Sheath Tumors
Neurofibrosarcoma
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus
Nystagmus
Optic Neuritis
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
Pineal Region Tumors
Polymyositis
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs
Post-Concussion Syndrome
Postherpetic Neuralgia
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP)
Pseudobulbar Affect
Pulmonary Arteriovenous Malformation
Rathke's Cleft Cyst
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy
Shingles
  
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp
Spina Bifida
Spinal Cord Injury
Spine Disorders
Subdural Hemorrhage
Syphilis Infections
Temporal Arteritis
Thrombosis
Tic Disorders
Tourette's Syndrome
Vascular Disease
Vasculitis
Vestibular Testing
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Wernicke-Korsakoff Syndrome
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 35 ratings
    Patient Ratings (35)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Aug 23, 2021
    Dr. Tuwiner is an AMAZING doctor. He was very pleasant, caring and understanding. He showed that he cared about my health concerns and took the time to listen and explain and really made me feel that he cares and wants to help me. THNAK YOU Dr. Tuwiner!
    Nadarajah Sivaneswaran — Aug 23, 2021
    About Dr. Seth Tuwiner, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1942497235
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Thomas Jefferson Hospital
    Residency
    • Univeristy Of Southern California
    Internship
    • University Of Southern California
    Medical Education
    • Technion-Israel Institute of Technology - Haifa, I
    Board Certifications
    • Neuromuscular Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Seth Tuwiner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tuwiner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tuwiner has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tuwiner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tuwiner works at Virginia Center for Neuroscience in Leesburg, VA. View the full address on Dr. Tuwiner’s profile.

    Dr. Tuwiner has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tuwiner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    35 patients have reviewed Dr. Tuwiner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tuwiner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tuwiner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tuwiner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

