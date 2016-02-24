Dr. Seth Torregiani Sr, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Torregiani Sr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Seth Torregiani Sr, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Seth Torregiani Sr, DO is a Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine Specialist in Newark, DE. They specialize in Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Western Univ Of Health Sciences/College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific, Western University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 J-30 Omega Dr Omega Professional Ctr, Newark, DE 19713 Directions (302) 266-9010
Hospital Affiliations
- Christiana Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Torregiani got right to the root of the problem. Allowed me to experience healing in a new way. For those who have experienced Cranio-Sacral Therapy, this should be your next Dr. visit, especially if you are experiencing pain that other professionals cannot seem to find a diagnosis for.
About Dr. Seth Torregiani Sr, DO
- Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1447264379
Education & Certifications
- Western Univ Of Health Sciences/College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific, Western University Of Health Sciences
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Torregiani Sr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
