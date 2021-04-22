Overview

Dr. Seth Switzer, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Enid, OK. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with OU Health - University of Oklahoma Medical Center and Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Switzer works at St. Mary's Family Medicine in Enid, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.