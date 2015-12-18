Overview

Dr. Seth Strichartz, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Mountain View, CA. They graduated from David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles and is affiliated with Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital).



Dr. Strichartz works at Sutter Health in Mountain View, CA with other offices in Mountainview, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia, Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open and Ventral Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.