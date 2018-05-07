Dr. Seth Stankus, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stankus is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Neurologists
- WA
- Tacoma
- Dr. Seth Stankus, DO
Dr. Seth Stankus, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Seth Stankus, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They graduated from University of Osteopathic Medicine and Health Sciences.
Dr. Stankus works at
Locations
-
1
Franciscan Neurology Associates at St. Joseph1608 S J St Fl 5, Tacoma, WA 98405 Directions (253) 274-7505
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Migraine
- View other providers who treat All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
- View other providers who treat Headache
- View other providers who treat Alzheimer's Disease
- View other providers who treat Anxiety
- View other providers who treat Ataxia
- View other providers who treat Bell's Palsy
- View other providers who treat Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test
- View other providers who treat Cerebrovascular Disease
- View other providers who treat Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Chronic Neck Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan
- View other providers who treat Concussion
- View other providers who treat Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Dementia
- View other providers who treat Dementia Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Dementia or Depression Screening
- View other providers who treat Diabetic Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Dizziness
- View other providers who treat Dysphagia
- View other providers who treat Dystonia
- View other providers who treat EEG (Electroencephalogram)
- View other providers who treat Epilepsy
- View other providers who treat Essential Tremor
- View other providers who treat Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
- View other providers who treat Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery
- View other providers who treat Evoked Potential Test
- View other providers who treat Functional Movement Screening
- View other providers who treat Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test
- View other providers who treat Head CT Scan
- View other providers who treat Home Sleep Study
- View other providers who treat ImPACT Testing
- View other providers who treat Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy
- View other providers who treat Malaise and Fatigue
- View other providers who treat Memory Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
- View other providers who treat Muscle Spasm
- View other providers who treat Myelopathy
- View other providers who treat Myoclonus
- View other providers who treat Parkinson's Disease
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Nerve Disorders
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
- View other providers who treat Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Post-Concussion Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Quantitative Sensory Test (QST)
- View other providers who treat Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
- View other providers who treat Seizure Disorders
- View other providers who treat Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Sudoscan
- View other providers who treat Syncope
- View other providers who treat TCD Bubble Test
- View other providers who treat Tension Headache
- View other providers who treat Tremor
- View other providers who treat Vertigo
- View other providers who treat Wada Test
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Pain
- View other providers who treat Acute Kidney Failure
- View other providers who treat Acute Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat ADHD and-or ADD
- View other providers who treat Alcohol Withdrawal
- View other providers who treat Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Anterior Horn Disease
- View other providers who treat Aortic Ectasia
- View other providers who treat Arrhythmias
- View other providers who treat Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Arthritis of the Elbow
- View other providers who treat Arthritis of the Neck
- View other providers who treat Atrial Fibrillation
- View other providers who treat Atrial Flutter
- View other providers who treat Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases
- View other providers who treat Autonomic Disorders
- View other providers who treat Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Bedsores
- View other providers who treat Brain Abscess
- View other providers who treat Brain Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Brain Injury
- View other providers who treat Brain Tumor
- View other providers who treat Carotid Artery Disease
- View other providers who treat Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Cerebral Hemorrhage
- View other providers who treat Cerebral Palsy
- View other providers who treat Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea)
- View other providers who treat Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis
- View other providers who treat Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Cluster Headache
- View other providers who treat Cognitive Function Testing
- View other providers who treat Constipation
- View other providers who treat COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
- View other providers who treat Cranial Trauma
- View other providers who treat Dehydration
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 1
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 2
- View other providers who treat Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
- View other providers who treat Difficulty With Walking
- View other providers who treat Diplopia
- View other providers who treat Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
- View other providers who treat Dyslipidemia
- View other providers who treat Ear Ache
- View other providers who treat Embolism
- View other providers who treat Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
- View other providers who treat Enteritis
- View other providers who treat Fibromyalgia
- View other providers who treat Gait Abnormality
- View other providers who treat Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
- View other providers who treat Goiter
- View other providers who treat Gout
- View other providers who treat Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
- View other providers who treat Heart Disease
- View other providers who treat Herniated Disc
- View other providers who treat Hyperkalemia
- View other providers who treat Hyperlipidemia
- View other providers who treat Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
- View other providers who treat Hyperthyroidism
- View other providers who treat Hypogonadism
- View other providers who treat Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia
- View other providers who treat Hypotension
- View other providers who treat Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
- View other providers who treat Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Indigestion
- View other providers who treat Insomnia
- View other providers who treat Intervertebral Disc Disease
- View other providers who treat Joint Pain
- View other providers who treat Limb Cramp
- View other providers who treat Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
- View other providers who treat Low Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Malnutrition
- View other providers who treat Meningitis
- View other providers who treat Movement Disorders
- View other providers who treat Muscle Weakness
- View other providers who treat Myasthenia Gravis
- View other providers who treat Narcolepsy and Cataplexy
- View other providers who treat Nausea
- View other providers who treat Nerve Block, Somatic
- View other providers who treat Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
- View other providers who treat Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
- View other providers who treat Nosebleed
- View other providers who treat Nystagmus
- View other providers who treat Optic Neuritis
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
- View other providers who treat Otitis Media
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
- View other providers who treat Pituitary Tumor
- View other providers who treat Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs
- View other providers who treat Postherpetic Neuralgia
- View other providers who treat Potassium Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP)
- View other providers who treat Pulmonary Embolism
- View other providers who treat Rasmussen's Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Rathke's Cleft Cyst
- View other providers who treat Restless Leg Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
- View other providers who treat Shingles
- View other providers who treat Shortness of Breath
- View other providers who treat Sick Sinus Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Sinus Bradycardia
- View other providers who treat Sleep Apnea
- View other providers who treat Sleep Disorders
- View other providers who treat Spinal Stenosis
- View other providers who treat Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
- View other providers who treat Stroke
- View other providers who treat Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
- View other providers who treat Subdural Hemorrhage
- View other providers who treat Temporal Arteritis
- View other providers who treat Tempormandibular Joint Pain
- View other providers who treat Testicular Dysfunction
- View other providers who treat Throat Pain
- View other providers who treat Thyrotoxicosis Factitia
- View other providers who treat Tinnitus
- View other providers who treat Tobacco Use Disorder
- View other providers who treat Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
- View other providers who treat Trigeminal Neuralgia
- View other providers who treat Visual Field Defects
- View other providers who treat Vitamin B Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Vitamin D Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Vocal Cord Nodule
- View other providers who treat Wheezing
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Stankus?
Dr Stankus is a awesome Dr that cares and listens to your concerns. Never been to a Dr who sits down and not filled rushed. Explained what my husband had been looking for answers regarding his seizures. Now he feels more confident thanks to this Dr. Well worth the wait to see him.
About Dr. Seth Stankus, DO
- Neurology
- English
- 1285791079
Education & Certifications
- Madigan Army Medical Center
- University of Osteopathic Medicine and Health Sciences
- Neurology
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stankus has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stankus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stankus works at
Dr. Stankus has seen patients for Migraine and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stankus on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Stankus. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stankus.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stankus, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stankus appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.