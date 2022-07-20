Dr. Seth Silver, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Silver is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Seth Silver, MD
Overview
Dr. Seth Silver, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Marlton, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Inspira Medical Center Vineland.
Dr. Silver works at
Locations
-
1
Corporate Office - No Patient Hours4 Eves Dr Ste 100, Marlton, NJ 08053 Directions (609) 267-9400
-
2
Reconstructive Orthopedics994 W Sherman Ave, Vineland, NJ 08360 Directions (856) 696-0900
-
3
Reconstructive Orthopedics570 Egg Hbr Rd Ste B2, Moorestown, NJ 08057 Directions (856) 696-0900
Hospital Affiliations
- Inspira Medical Center Vineland
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Silver?
Freak accident resulting in torn bicep. Dr Silver was extremely knowledgeable in how to repair and time frames of recovery. The day of my surgery he even came out to the parking lot to find my fiancée and spent time discussing how the surgery went ( Covid protocols didn’t allow anyone in surgical center) Each and every follow up visit I had he took the time to explain everything in detail, never felt rushed! Great bedside manner! Highly recommend!
About Dr. Seth Silver, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1750381521
Education & Certifications
- Brooke Army Medical Center
- GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED
- Wilkes College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Silver has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Silver accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Silver has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Silver works at
Dr. Silver has seen patients for Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Silver on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Silver. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Silver.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Silver, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Silver appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.