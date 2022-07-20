Overview

Dr. Seth Silver, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Marlton, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Inspira Medical Center Vineland.



Dr. Silver works at Reconstructive Orthopedics in Marlton, NJ with other offices in Vineland, NJ and Moorestown, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.