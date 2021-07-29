Overview

Dr. Seth Silberman, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Manahawkin, NJ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center and Hillcrest Hospital.



Dr. Silberman works at Coastal Ear, Nose and Throat LLC in Manahawkin, NJ with other offices in Streetsboro, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Sinusitis, Dysphagia and Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.