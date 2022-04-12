Dr. Seth Schurman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schurman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Seth Schurman, MD
Dr. Seth Schurman, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 52 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL.
Seth S Schurman MD PA2684 Swamp Cabbage Ct, Fort Myers, FL 33901 Directions (239) 945-0505
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I have suffered with seasonal allergies and asthma since I was a child (I am now 73). I have seen numerous allergists over the years with less than anticipated results. Thanks to Dr. Schurman, I am now able to exercise vigorously and am, basically, symptom free. Also, Dr. Schurman recently treated me for a "cold" with excellent results after I was mis-diagnosed by a major medical facility! His staff is courteous, efficient and professional. Rarely do I have to wait more than a few minutes to be seen. I would highly recommend Dr. Schurman and his staff to anyone seeking treatment for allergies and/or asthma.
About Dr. Seth Schurman, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 52 years of experience
- English
- 1891799706
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL
Dr. Schurman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schurman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schurman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schurman has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Pollen Allergy and All Types of Food Poisoning, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schurman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
52 patients have reviewed Dr. Schurman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schurman.
