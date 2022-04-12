See All Allergists & Immunologists in Fort Myers, FL
Dr. Seth Schurman, MD

Allergy & Immunology
4 (52)
Accepting new patients
52 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Seth Schurman, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 52 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL.

Dr. Schurman works at Adult Pediatric Allergy Asthma Associates in Fort Myers, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Pollen Allergy and All Types of Food Poisoning along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Seth S Schurman MD PA
    Seth S Schurman MD PA
2684 Swamp Cabbage Ct, Fort Myers, FL 33901
(239) 945-0505

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Allergic Rhinitis
Pollen Allergy
All Types of Food Poisoning
Allergic Rhinitis
Pollen Allergy
All Types of Food Poisoning

Allergic Rhinitis
Pollen Allergy
All Types of Food Poisoning
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergy Shots
Allergy Treatment
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Food Allergy
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Acute Sinusitis
Allergy Skin Testing
Allergy Testing
Blood Allergy Testing
Bronchitis
Chronic Sinusitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Dermatitis
Drug Allergy Testing
Hives
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Itchy Skin
Nasopharyngitis
Patch Testing
Radioallergosorbent Test
Sinusitis
Skin Testing and Screening
Toxic Effect of Venom
Acute Pharyngitis
Allergy Shots for Insect Stings
Animal Allergies
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Dermatitis Due to Food
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally
Desensitization
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics
Eosinophilic Esophagitis
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Apr 12, 2022
    I have suffered with seasonal allergies and asthma since I was a child (I am now 73). I have seen numerous allergists over the years with less than anticipated results. Thanks to Dr. Schurman, I am now able to exercise vigorously and am, basically, symptom free. Also, Dr. Schurman recently treated me for a "cold" with excellent results after I was mis-diagnosed by a major medical facility! His staff is courteous, efficient and professional. Rarely do I have to wait more than a few minutes to be seen. I would highly recommend Dr. Schurman and his staff to anyone seeking treatment for allergies and/or asthma.
    Fred J. Parker — Apr 12, 2022
    About Dr. Seth Schurman, MD

    • Allergy & Immunology
    • 52 years of experience
    • English
    • 1891799706
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Seth Schurman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schurman is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Schurman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Schurman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Schurman works at Adult Pediatric Allergy Asthma Associates in Fort Myers, FL. View the full address on Dr. Schurman's profile.

    Dr. Schurman has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Pollen Allergy and All Types of Food Poisoning, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schurman on their profile. Please call the provider's office to confirm all visit reasons.

    52 patients have reviewed Dr. Schurman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schurman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schurman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schurman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

