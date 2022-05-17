See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Flemington, NJ
Dr. Seth Rubin, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.5 (19)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Seth Rubin, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Flemington, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ and is affiliated with Hunterdon Medical Center.

Dr. Rubin works at Advanced OB/GYN LLC in Flemington, NJ with other offices in Branchburg, NJ and Lebanon, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Ovarian Cysts and Mastodynia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Advanced Obstetrics and Gynecology LLC
    4 Walter E Foran Blvd Ste 302, Flemington, NJ 08822 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 806-0080
    Advanced OB/GYN LLC
    3322 US Highway 22 Ste 802, Branchburg, NJ 08876 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 722-0333
    Advanced OB/GYN LLC
    1390 US Highway 22 Ste 104, Lebanon, NJ 08833 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 437-1234
    Advanced Obstetrics and Gynecology LLC
    1100 Wescott Dr Ste 203, Flemington, NJ 08822 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 788-6488

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hunterdon Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Ovarian Cysts
Mastodynia
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Seth Rubin, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Education & Certifications

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Seth Rubin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rubin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rubin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rubin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rubin has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Ovarian Cysts and Mastodynia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rubin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Rubin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rubin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rubin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rubin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

