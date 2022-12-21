Dr. Seth Rosenzweig, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosenzweig is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Seth Rosenzweig, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Seth Rosenzweig, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New Iberia, LA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Abbeville General Hospital, Franklin Foundation Hospital, Iberia Medical Center and Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Rosenzweig works at
Locations
-
1
Louisiana Orthopaedic Specialists500 N Lewis St Ste 280, New Iberia, LA 70563 Directions (337) 235-8007Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Abbeville General Hospital
- Franklin Foundation Hospital
- Iberia Medical Center
- Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicare
- Peoples Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rosenzweig?
It was quick, thorough and everyone was super, super nice. I felt like I left with a blanket full of hugs. Just amazing service
About Dr. Seth Rosenzweig, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1679630628
Education & Certifications
- Cambell Clinic and Foundation Memphis
- Chldns Hlthcare Of Atlanta Scottish Rite
- TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED
- Tulane University of Louisiana
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rosenzweig has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rosenzweig accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rosenzweig has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rosenzweig works at
Dr. Rosenzweig has seen patients for Joint Pain, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rosenzweig on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
117 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosenzweig. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosenzweig.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosenzweig, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosenzweig appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.