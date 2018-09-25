Dr. Seth Rosenberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosenberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Seth Rosenberg, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Seth Rosenberg, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with Haywood Regional Medical Center and Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
Locations
1
Florida Ear & Sinus Center PA1901 Floyd St, Sarasota, FL 34239 Directions (941) 366-9222
2
Florida Ear & Sinus Center400 Tamiami Trl S Ste 260, Venice, FL 34285 Directions (941) 484-2469
3
Western Carolina Ear Nose and Throat Specialists Pllc63 Haywood Park Dr, Clyde, NC 28721 Directions (828) 627-1234
Hospital Affiliations
- Haywood Regional Medical Center
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Dr Rosenberg for a vertigo problem I had since around 2017. I was sent to a highly recommended neurologist in Los Angeles (lived in LA @ the time) & in 8 years he couldn't figure out how to help me. Dr Rosenberg saw me for my initial visit, ordered 3 tests & on the return visit he treated me & the vertigo stopped! Such a relief. I like his bedside manner. The office staff is great. Office staff can make or break a practice.
About Dr. Seth Rosenberg, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 40 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1447260468
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rosenberg has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rosenberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rosenberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rosenberg has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Sinusitis and Chronic Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rosenberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rosenberg speaks Spanish.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosenberg. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosenberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosenberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosenberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.