Dr. Seth Rosen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Seth Rosen, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Stuart, FL. They specialize in Hematology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Brown University Medical School and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital, HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital and HCA Florida St. Lucie Hospital.
Dr. Rosen works at
Locations
Hematology Oncology Associates Of The Treasure Coast2081 SE Ocean Blvd Fl 2, Stuart, FL 34996 Directions (772) 223-5982
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital
- HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital
- HCA Florida St. Lucie Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Rosen is a caring very bright physician. He has kept my husband well despite all his medical issues. I came to Fla from NY several years ago thinking all the Fla docs weren't anywhere as good as NY Drs. I stand humbled. Dr Rosen is an an excellent Dr. and both my husband and I would gladly recommend him.!
About Dr. Seth Rosen, MD
- Hematology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1740398262
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Brown University Medical School
- Hematology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rosen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rosen accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rosen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rosen works at
Dr. Rosen has seen patients for Anemia, Lung Cancer and Vitamin B Deficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rosen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosen.
