Dr. Seth Rosen, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Emory Johns Creek Hospital.



Dr. Rosen works at Emory University Hospital VIR in Atlanta, GA with other offices in Johns Creek, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.