Dr. Seth Riddle, MD
Overview
Dr. Seth Riddle, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Provo, UT. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from University of Utah|University Of Utah School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Timpanogos Regional Hospital and Utah Valley Hospital.
Dr. Riddle works at
Locations
Peak ENT Associates1055 N 300 W Ste 401, Provo, UT 84604 Directions (435) 254-6982Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Timpanogos Regional Hospital
- Utah Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Top notch human and expert surgeon. A finer man you will not find.
About Dr. Seth Riddle, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 30 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Utah|University Of Utah School Of Medicine
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Riddle has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Riddle accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Riddle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Riddle has seen patients for Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Riddle on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Riddle. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Riddle.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Riddle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Riddle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.