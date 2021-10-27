Dr. Seth Pullman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pullman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Seth Pullman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Seth Pullman, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from MCGILL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Dr. Pullman works at
Locations
CUIMC/Neurological Institute of New York710 W 168th St, New York, NY 10032 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerihealth
- Amida Care
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Healthfirst
- MagnaCare
- Oxford Health Plans
- SelectCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
- Vytra Health Plans
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
Knowledgeable, patient, sympathetic, Dr. Pullman is a wonderful doctor.
About Dr. Seth Pullman, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1083778559
Education & Certifications
- National Institute Health|Natl Inst Hlth
- Montreal Neur Inst|Montreal Neur Institute
- Royal Victoria Hospital
- MCGILL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pullman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pullman accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pullman works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Pullman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pullman.
