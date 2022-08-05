See All Otolaryngologists in San Diego, CA
Dr. Seth Pransky, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.5 (18)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Seth Pransky, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in San Diego, CA. They completed their fellowship with Chldrns Hosp Med Ctr

Dr. Pransky works at Pediatric Specialty Partners in San Diego, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Kramer Marc E MD Office
    8929 University Center Ln Ste 208, San Diego, CA 92122 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (858) 457-1971
    Monday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 6:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Acute Laryngitis
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Acute Laryngitis

Treatment frequency



Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Atrophy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Atrophy
Auditory Processing Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip and Palate Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Rhinitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rhinitis
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Speech Delay Chevron Icon
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Aug 05, 2022
    For the past 3 months I have left messages for Dr Pransky at Pediatric Specialties and have not heard back. My son has been a patient of Dr Pransky’s since 2008 and we think he is excellent!! We really need to see him (for sons deviated septum surgery) and can’t reach him. Please advise!!
    — Aug 05, 2022
    About Dr. Seth Pransky, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1669543427
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Chldrns Hosp Med Ctr
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • U Pa
    Residency
    Internship
    • State U Ny Upstate Med Ctr
    Internship
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Seth Pransky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pransky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pransky has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pransky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pransky works at Pediatric Specialty Partners in San Diego, CA. View the full address on Dr. Pransky’s profile.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Pransky. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pransky.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pransky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pransky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

