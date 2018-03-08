Dr. Seth Portnoy, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Portnoy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Seth Portnoy, DO
Overview
Dr. Seth Portnoy, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Aventura, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Portnoy works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Fast Care LLC20601 E Dixie Hwy Ste 340, Aventura, FL 33180 Directions (786) 923-4000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Portnoy?
Dr. Portnoy is a very informative and professional doctor. He was very helpful and patient in explaining everything to me. The office waiting room is nicely updated and in a good location visible from the street. Waiting time was a breeze.
About Dr. Seth Portnoy, DO
- Family Medicine
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1225176209
Education & Certifications
- NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Portnoy has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Portnoy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Portnoy works at
Dr. Portnoy speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Portnoy. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Portnoy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Portnoy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Portnoy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.