Overview

Dr. Seth Pollack, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake.



Dr. Pollack works at Seattle Cancer Care Alliance at South Lake Union in Seattle, WA with other offices in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Soft Tissue Sarcoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.