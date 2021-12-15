Overview

Dr. Seth Perkins, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Lady Lake, FL. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Wayne State Univ Som and is affiliated with Uf Health The Villages Hospital.



Dr. Perkins works at SIMEDHealth in Lady Lake, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Swelling, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Dyslipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.