Dr. Seth Palmer, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Seth Palmer, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Holland, MI. They graduated from Michigan State University and is affiliated with Holland Hospital, North Ottawa Community Health System, Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital and Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital.
Dr. Palmer works at
Locations
Holland Office3100 N Wellness Dr, Holland, MI 49424 Directions (616) 994-2770Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 3:30pmThursday7:00am - 2:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Michigan ENT and Allergy Specialists393 Garden Ave, Holland, MI 49424 Directions (616) 994-2770
South Haven Office205 Broadway St, South Haven, MI 49090 Directions (616) 994-2770Monday8:00am - 12:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Grand Haven Office17168 Timber View Dr, Grand Haven, MI 49417 Directions (616) 994-2770Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Fremont Office230 W Oak St, Fremont, MI 49412 Directions (616) 994-2770Thursday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Holland Hospital
- North Ottawa Community Health System
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
- Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Palmer made it seem like I was his only patient. He was very personable and I felt like he enjoyed his work and was not in any rush to see the next patient. He explained everything very thoroughly and when I left the office I felt cared for. Awesome!
About Dr. Seth Palmer, DO
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1265697783
Education & Certifications
- Genysis Hlth Sys-FOC
- Michigan State University
- Otolaryngology & Facial Plastic Surgery
