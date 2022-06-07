Dr. Oringher has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Seth Oringher, MD
Overview
Dr. Seth Oringher, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Chevy Chase, MD. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from George Washington U, School of Medicine.
Dr. Oringher works at
Locations
Feldman Ent. Group PC5454 Wisconsin Ave Ste 1535, Chevy Chase, MD 20815 Directions (202) 466-7747
Feldman Oringher Otolaryngology1145 19th St NW Ste 402, Washington, DC 20036 Directions (202) 466-8546
Feldman ENT Group6410 Rockledge Dr Ste 305, Bethesda, MD 20817 Directions (301) 515-6314
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have seen Dr Oringher for hearing, tinnitus and hoarseness issues. He is always thoughtful, patient and interested. He takes his time in explaining things and always asks whether I have any more questions. Never in a rush.
About Dr. Seth Oringher, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1821061854
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- George Washington U, School of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Oringher works at
