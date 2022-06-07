See All Otolaryngologists in Chevy Chase, MD
Dr. Seth Oringher, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
3.5 (25)
37 years of experience
Dr. Seth Oringher, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Chevy Chase, MD. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from George Washington U, School of Medicine.

Dr. Oringher works at Feldman ENT Group in Chevy Chase, MD with other offices in Washington, DC and Bethesda, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Ear Ache and Cough along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Feldman Ent. Group PC
    5454 Wisconsin Ave Ste 1535, Chevy Chase, MD 20815 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (202) 466-7747
  2. 2
    Feldman Oringher Otolaryngology
    1145 19th St NW Ste 402, Washington, DC 20036 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (202) 466-8546
  3. 3
    Feldman ENT Group
    6410 Rockledge Dr Ste 305, Bethesda, MD 20817 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 515-6314

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Tonsillectomy Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Jun 07, 2022
    I have seen Dr Oringher for hearing, tinnitus and hoarseness issues. He is always thoughtful, patient and interested. He takes his time in explaining things and always asks whether I have any more questions. Never in a rush.
    Eileen — Jun 07, 2022
    About Dr. Seth Oringher, MD

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    • 37 years of experience
    • English
    • 1821061854
    Education & Certifications

    • Cleveland Clinic Foundation
    • George Washington U, School of Medicine
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Oringher has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Oringher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Oringher has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Ear Ache and Cough, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Oringher on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Oringher. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oringher.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Oringher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Oringher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

