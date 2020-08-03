See All Sports Medicine Doctors in Kansas City, MO
Dr. Seth Oliphant, MD

Sports Medicine
5 (2)
12 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Seth Oliphant, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from University of Kansas School of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Luke's East Hospital, Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City, Saint Luke's North Hospital - Barry Road and Saint Luke's South Hospital.

Dr. Oliphant works at Saint Luke's Neurological & Spine Surgery in Kansas City, MO.

Locations

    Sports Rehab & Physical Therapy Associates Inc
    4320 Wornall Rd Ste 710, Kansas City, MO 64111
    Saint Luke's Neurology - Barry Road
    5844 NW Barry Rd Ste 220, Kansas City, MO 64154

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Luke's East Hospital
  • Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City
  • Saint Luke's North Hospital - Barry Road
  • Saint Luke's South Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Low Back Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Low Back Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain

Treatment frequency



Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Aug 03, 2020
    Dr. Oliphant is wonderful! My husband has a childhood neck injury that has caused him pain into adulthood. Dr. Oliphant listens respectfully, does a thorough assessment, and provides several treatment options to choose from along with the pros and cons of each. He educates patients and includes them as decision-makers in their care. He is always pleasant and it is very clear that he wants the best for his patients. We would highly recommend him!
    Emily Dunn — Aug 03, 2020
    About Dr. Seth Oliphant, MD

    • Sports Medicine
    • 12 years of experience
    • English
    • 1144519877
    Education & Certifications

    • John Peter Smith Hospital JPS Health Network
    • The Johns Hopkins Hospital
    • Truman Medical Center - Hospital Hill Campus
    • University of Kansas School of Medicine
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation and Sports Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Oliphant has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Oliphant works at Saint Luke's Neurological & Spine Surgery in Kansas City, MO. View the full address on Dr. Oliphant’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Oliphant. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oliphant.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Oliphant, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Oliphant appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

