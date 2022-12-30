Dr. Seth Molloy, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Molloy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Seth Molloy, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Seth Molloy, DO is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from A.T. Still and is affiliated with Prisma Health Baptist Parkridge Hospital and Prisma Health Richland Hospital.
Locations
Palmetto Health-USC Neurosurgery3 Richland Medical Park Dr, Columbia, SC 29203 Directions (803) 434-8323
Palmetto Health Neurosurgery Associates300 Palmetto Health Pkwy, Columbia, SC 29212 Directions (803) 434-8323
Hospital Affiliations
- Prisma Health Baptist Parkridge Hospital
- Prisma Health Richland Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
My appt with Dr Molloy was to receive medical advice/treatment for lower back pain. X-rays were taken and Dr Molloy reviewed the x-ray and observed no broken bones. Advised that an MRI was appropriate with my past medical history. Prescribed pain meds for temporary pain relief as well as SI joint injection and possibly physical therapy in the future. Dr Molloy is personable, thorough, and has my complete confidence in a satisfactory outcome of my medical issue.
About Dr. Seth Molloy, DO
- Neurosurgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami
- University of Illinois At Peoria
- A.T. Still
- University of Tennessee
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Molloy has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Molloy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Molloy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Molloy has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine and Myelopathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Molloy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
62 patients have reviewed Dr. Molloy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Molloy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Molloy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Molloy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.