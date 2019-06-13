Overview

Dr. Seth Minsky, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Boynton Beach, FL. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Bethesda Hospital East, HCA Florida Jfk Hospital and HCA Florida JFK North Hospital.



Dr. Minsky works at Psychiatry of the Palm Beaches in Boynton Beach, FL with other offices in Lake Worth, FL and Wellington, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetic Foot Care along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.