Overview

Dr. Seth Miller, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Yuma, AZ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION and is affiliated with Yuma Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Miller works at SWCCM, LLC. in Yuma, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Duodenal Polypectomy and Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.