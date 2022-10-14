See All General Surgeons in Niles, MI
Dr. Seth Miller, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Seth Miller, MD

General Surgery
5 (45)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Seth Miller, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Niles, MI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science / Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center and Spectrum Health Lakeland Niles Hospital.

Dr. Miller works at Lakeland General Surgery, Niles in Niles, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Lakeland Medical Suites, Niles
    42 N Saint Joseph Ave Ste 100, Niles, MI 49120 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center
  • Spectrum Health Lakeland Niles Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hemorrhoids
Obesity
Hiatal Hernia
Hemorrhoids
Obesity
Hiatal Hernia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Sleeve Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Abscess Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominal Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Mass Biopsy Chevron Icon
Abdominal Surgery Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
Abscess Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acid Reflux Surgery Chevron Icon
Acute Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Acute Cholecystitis Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess and Fistula Chevron Icon
Anoscopy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anoscopy
Appendectomy Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Procedure Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Abscess Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Colectomy and Sigmoidectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Colon and Rectal Surgery Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Cyst Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
da Vinci® Assisted Laparoscopic Anti-Reflux Surgery Chevron Icon
da Vinci® Colectomy Chevron Icon
da Vinci® Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
da Vinci® Robotic Surgery Chevron Icon
Debridement Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Surgery Chevron Icon
Excision Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Excision
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision of Cyst Chevron Icon
Excision of Rectal Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Soft Tissue Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Femoral Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Procedure Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gastric Restrictive With Partial Gastrectomy or Jejunojejunostomy Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Surgery Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Anti-Reflux Surgery Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Cholecystectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Colon Surgery Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Diaphragmatic or Paraesophageal Hernia Repair With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Excision or Destruction of Ovary With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Rectal Surgery Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Paraesophageal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Pediatric Hernia Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Robotic Heller Myotomy for the Treatment of Achalasia Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Stomach Surgery Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Hernia Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Fortis Benefits Insurance Company
    • Guardian
    • HealthLink
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Nippon Life Benefits
    • North America Administrators (NAA)
    • Physicians' Care Network
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Priority Health
    • Starmark
    • Trustmark Companies
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • US Health and Life Insurance Company

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 45 ratings
    Patient Ratings (45)
    5 Star
    (43)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Miller?

    Oct 14, 2022
    Dr Miller is caring and has great attention to detail. He spends the time with you to insure you understand everything.
    KellyO — Oct 14, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Seth Miller, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Seth Miller, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Miller to family and friends

    Dr. Miller's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Miller

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Seth Miller, MD.

    About Dr. Seth Miller, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1497952691
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Madigan Army Medical Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science / Chicago Medical School
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Seth Miller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Miller has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Miller works at Lakeland General Surgery, Niles in Niles, MI. View the full address on Dr. Miller’s profile.

    45 patients have reviewed Dr. Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miller.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Miller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Miller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Seth Miller, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.