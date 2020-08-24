Dr. Seth Miller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Seth Miller, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in New Bern, NC. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with CarolinaEast Medical Center.
CarolinaEast Radiation Oncology- SECU Comprehensive Cancer Center2000 Neuse Blvd, New Bern, NC 28560 Directions (252) 633-8730Thursday8:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- CarolinaEast Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Miller was friendly and compassionate. I was new to the area and he recommended an oncologist and his staff helped schedule the appointment. Everyone on his team was always positive and upbeat. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Seth Miller, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- 13 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Radiation Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Miller has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Miller accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miller.
