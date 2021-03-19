Dr. Seth Meskin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Meskin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Seth Meskin, MD
Overview
Dr. Seth Meskin, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Shelton, CT. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson U, Medical College and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital and Yale New Haven Hospital.
Dr. Meskin works at
Locations
Eye Physicians & Surgeons PC2 Trap Falls Rd Ste 104, Shelton, CT 06484 Directions (203) 944-0464
Connecticut Medical Group325 Boston Post Rd, Orange, CT 06477 Directions (203) 795-0766Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturday8:30am - 12:00pm
Eye Physicians & Surgeons PC1236 Main St, Branford, CT 06405 Directions (203) 488-5688
Eye Physicians & Surgeons PC202 Cherry St, Milford, CT 06460 Directions (203) 488-5688
Hospital Affiliations
- Bridgeport Hospital
- Yale New Haven Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Recently Dr. Meskin performed cataract surgery on both of my eyes. From the time I first met him through the surgeries and follow up appointments Dr. Meskin has been great to work with. He is a great surgeon and doctor. He is a very nice person with a nice calming demeanor to put his patients at ease. Dr. Meskin encourages questions and patiently answers them. His assistant Jen is also very personable and professional. I would highly recommend Dr. Meskin and the team at Eye Physicians and surgeons for any eye needs. They're great folks and great at what they do.
About Dr. Seth Meskin, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- New York Eye and Ear Infirmary
- New York Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson U, Medical College
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Meskin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Meskin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Meskin has seen patients for Pinguecula, Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy and Corneal Diseases, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Meskin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Meskin speaks Spanish.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Meskin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Meskin.
