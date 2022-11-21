See All Cardiologists in Leesburg, VA
Dr. Seth Meltzer, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Seth Meltzer, MD

Cardiology
5 (6)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Seth Meltzer, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Leesburg, VA. 

Dr. Meltzer works at Virginia Heart in Leesburg, VA with other offices in Dulles, VA and Reston, VA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Virginia Heart
    44035 Riverside Pkwy Ste 400, Leesburg, VA 20176 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 936-4319
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    Virginia Heart - Stone Springs
    24430 Stone Springs Blvd Ste 425, Dulles, VA 20166 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 457-9820
  3. 3
    Virginia Heart - Reston
    1850 Town Center Pkwy Ste 550, Reston, VA 20190 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 977-5015

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Reston Hospital Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Heart Disease
Hypertension
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Heart Disease
Hypertension

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 6 ratings
Patient Ratings (6)
5 Star
(6)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Meltzer?

Nov 21, 2022
It was very satisfactory. He was thorough and patient.
— Nov 21, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Seth Meltzer, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Seth Meltzer, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Meltzer to family and friends

Dr. Meltzer's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Meltzer

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Seth Meltzer, MD.

About Dr. Seth Meltzer, MD

Specialties
  • Cardiology
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1053790998
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Board Certifications
  • Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Seth Meltzer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Meltzer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Meltzer has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Meltzer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

6 patients have reviewed Dr. Meltzer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Meltzer.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Meltzer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Meltzer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Seth Meltzer, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.