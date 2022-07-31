Dr. Seth McClennen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McClennen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Seth McClennen, MD
Overview
Dr. Seth McClennen, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from DARTMOUTH COLLEGE and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Plymouth, Brigham And Women's Hospital and South Shore Hospital.
Locations
Brigham and Women's Hospital, Heart and Vascular Center70 FRANCIS ST, Boston, MA 02115 Directions (857) 307-4000
Hospital Affiliations
- Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Plymouth
- Brigham And Women's Hospital
- South Shore Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Recent visit with this physician. Extremely knowledgeable, friendly, personable, and reassuring. Spend a great deal of time explaining conditions and detailing next steps to be taken. Again, very reassuring. Truly one of the best healthcare providers I’ve ever seen.
About Dr. Seth McClennen, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 25 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- DARTMOUTH COLLEGE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
