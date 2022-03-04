Overview

Dr. Seth Lipka, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Sanford, FL. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando and Melbourne Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Lipka works at Digestive and Liver Center of Florida in Sanford, FL with other offices in Orlando, FL and Melbourne, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Abdominal Pain, Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.