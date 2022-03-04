Dr. Seth Lipka, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lipka is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Seth Lipka, MD
Overview
Dr. Seth Lipka, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Sanford, FL. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando and Melbourne Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Lipka works at
Locations
-
1
Sanford Office Location1403 Medical Plaza Dr Ste 206, Sanford, FL 32771 Directions (407) 384-7388Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Adventhealth Orlando601 E Rollins St, Orlando, FL 32803 Directions (407) 384-7388
-
3
Downtown Orlando Location721 W Colonial Dr, Orlando, FL 32804 Directions (407) 384-7388Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am -Sunday8:00am -
-
4
Omni Healthcare - Obgyn1344 S Apollo Blvd Ste 300, Melbourne, FL 32901 Directions (321) 802-5059
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
- Melbourne Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lipka?
Feel so much better thank you!
About Dr. Seth Lipka, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1831404052
Education & Certifications
- AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lipka has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lipka accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lipka has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lipka works at
Dr. Lipka has seen patients for Gastritis, Abdominal Pain, Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lipka on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
62 patients have reviewed Dr. Lipka. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lipka.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lipka, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lipka appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.