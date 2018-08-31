Overview

Dr. Seth Lichtenstein, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Neurology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Indianapolis and Franciscan Health Mooresville.



Dr. Lichtenstein works at Josephson Wllck Mnshwr Nrlgy PC in Indianapolis, IN with other offices in Mooresville, IN. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.