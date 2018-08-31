Dr. Seth Lichtenstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lichtenstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Seth Lichtenstein, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Seth Lichtenstein, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Neurology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Indianapolis and Franciscan Health Mooresville.
Dr. Lichtenstein works at
Locations
1
Josephson Wallack Munshower Neur PC8051 S Emerson Ave Ste 350, Indianapolis, IN 46237 Directions (317) 859-1020
2
Jwm Neurology PC1203 Hadley Rd Ste 202, Mooresville, IN 46158 Directions (317) 834-9677
Hospital Affiliations
- Franciscan Health Indianapolis
- Franciscan Health Mooresville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Found out I had a thyroid disorder missed by my pcp (and ent)!! And he’s not even an endocrinologist!! I’d say that’s a good dr!!!
About Dr. Seth Lichtenstein, MD
- Neurology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1598761041
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lichtenstein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lichtenstein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lichtenstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lichtenstein has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lichtenstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Lichtenstein. The overall rating for this provider is 1.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lichtenstein.
