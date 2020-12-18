Dr. Seth Levitz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Levitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Seth Levitz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Seth Levitz, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Glenview, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from University of Massachusetts / Worcester Campus and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital, Glenbrook Hospital, Highland Park Hospital and Skokie Hospital.
Dr. Levitz works at
Locations
Northshore Glenbrook Hospital2100 Pfingsten Rd, Glenview, IL 60026 Directions (847) 261-4171
NorthShore University HealthSystem225 N Milwaukee Ave # 1500, Vernon Hills, IL 60061 Directions (847) 866-7846
NorthShore Medical Group2150 Pfingsten Rd Ste 3000, Glenview, IL 60026 Directions (847) 657-5959
NorthShore University HealthSystem9650 Gross Point Rd Ste 2900, Skokie, IL 60076 Directions (847) 866-7846Monday1:00pm - 4:00pmTuesdayClosedWednesdayClosedThursdayClosedFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Evanston Hospital
- Glenbrook Hospital
- Highland Park Hospital
- Skokie Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Dr. Levitz about a cyst on my hand. He was very pleasant to meet and talk to and explained my options clearly, giving me the choice as opposed to simply saying, “This is what you should do.” My husband has had very negative experiences with 2 different surgeons about much more serious problems - if only they had been more like Dr. Levitz! Although my concern was minor, I do not think you can go wrong with him.
About Dr. Seth Levitz, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Union Memorial Hospital- Curtis National Hand Center
- Boston Medical Center
- University of Massachusetts / Worcester Campus
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
