Overview

Dr. Seth Lerner, MD is an Urology Specialist in White Plains, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with White Plains Hospital.



Dr. Lerner works at Advanced Urology in White Plains, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Prostate Cancer, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.